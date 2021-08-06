Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 342.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,048 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 514.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,833,000 after purchasing an additional 900,113 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 125.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,786,000 after purchasing an additional 787,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,764,000 after purchasing an additional 676,481 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2,948.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,717,000 after buying an additional 554,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $97.44 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.65.

EMR stock opened at $101.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $63.16 and a 1-year high of $102.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.29. The company has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

