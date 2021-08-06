SUKU (SUKU) 24 Hour Volume Hits $363,789.00

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. SUKU has a market cap of $21.39 million and approximately $363,789.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUKU coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SUKU has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SUKU Profile

SUKU is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

