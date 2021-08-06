Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.28 million. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.
NYSE:SUM traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,616. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.01.
In related news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Summit Materials Company Profile
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
