Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.15% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SLF. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$50.96 price target (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.
Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.15. 20,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,164. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.73.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,399,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156,049 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,608,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,640 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,013,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,565 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 1,155.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,427,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 895.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 988,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,934,000 after purchasing an additional 888,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
