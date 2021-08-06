Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SLF. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$50.96 price target (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.15. 20,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,164. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.73.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,399,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156,049 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,608,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,640 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,013,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,565 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 1,155.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,427,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 895.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 988,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,934,000 after purchasing an additional 888,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.