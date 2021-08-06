Suncoast Equity Management Has $930,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Suncoast Equity Management grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 0.1% of Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,448,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,241,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $362.03. The stock had a trading volume of 31,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,677. The company has a 50 day moving average of $379.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $402.38. The company has a market capitalization of $100.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.