Suncoast Equity Management Increases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Suncoast Equity Management grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,449 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.2% of Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $17,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.82.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,623,098. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.50. The company has a market capitalization of $216.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $98.67 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

