Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Insider Michael P. Grasso Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NOVA opened at $37.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 2.00. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $57.70.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

