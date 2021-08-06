Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer Sells 6,140 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,140 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $325,174.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,056 shares in the company, valued at $9,059,125.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $597,911.38.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $549,853.26.

On Thursday, June 17th, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $375,358.26.

On Thursday, May 20th, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $339,023.52.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded down $5.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.37. 10,963,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,421,703. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -59.19 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.35.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. On average, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

RUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 442.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 38,435 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 26,894 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

