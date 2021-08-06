Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Shares Gap Down to $11.31

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.31, but opened at $10.18. Sunstone Hotel Investors shares last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 25,490 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

