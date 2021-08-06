Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Superior Group of Companies Inc. manufactures and sells apparel and accessories principally in the United States and internationally. Superior Group of Companies Inc., formerly known as Superior Uniform Group Inc., is based in Seminole, Florida. “

Separately, Barrington Research increased their target price on Superior Group of Companies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:SGC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.13. 176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,389. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.87. Superior Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $29.33. The firm has a market cap of $352.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.73. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 6.89%. Research analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Superior Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 405.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

