SureRemit Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.31 Million (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 6th. During the last week, SureRemit has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. SureRemit has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $7,944.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SureRemit coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00048631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00113501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.85 or 0.00148392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,841.72 or 0.99598931 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.51 or 0.00820634 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

