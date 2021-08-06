SuRo Capital’s (SSSS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SuRo Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

SSSS stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.98. 6,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,819. SuRo Capital has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.21.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 11,106.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SuRo Capital will post 18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 64.38%. This is an increase from SuRo Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,234.57%.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $56,895.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in SuRo Capital by 15.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 809,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 109,164 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in SuRo Capital by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 568,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 56,235 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SuRo Capital by 11.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 390,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 41,334 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 139.1% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 358,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 208,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 7.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 347,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

