SVB Leerink Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TNDM. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.56.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,246. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.60. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -239.07 and a beta of 0.27. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 6.40.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,488 shares in the company, valued at $561,017.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,890 shares of company stock worth $2,284,915. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 342,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,773,000 after buying an additional 63,496 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 68,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 186.2% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 36,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 23,632 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

