SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Bruker in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.87. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $81.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.28. Bruker has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $84.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 140,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 68,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 42,470 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth about $460,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

