SVB Leerink Increases AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target to $69.00

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AZN. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $58.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The stock has a market cap of $153.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 117.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 15.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

