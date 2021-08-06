SVB Leerink Increases Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Price Target to $37.00

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 175.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

TBPH opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $878.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 15.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 390.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 94,617 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 59.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 56,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

