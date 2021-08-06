SVB Leerink Weighs in on Applied Molecular Transport Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Applied Molecular Transport’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Molecular Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of AMTI opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.30. Applied Molecular Transport has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $78.22.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the first quarter valued at $220,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 2,841.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the first quarter valued at $308,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $330,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,309,795. Company insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

