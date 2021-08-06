Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Switch has increased its dividend by 1,034.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Switch alerts:

Shares of SWCH traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.32. 10,266,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,066. Switch has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.05 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Switch will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rob Roy sold 92,314 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,935,824.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $1,112,087.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,012,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,321,321.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,532,787 shares of company stock worth $31,162,988 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWCH shares. TheStreet raised Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.