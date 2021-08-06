Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Chardan Capital started coverage on Synlogic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright set a $3.26 price target on Synlogic and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Shares of SYBX stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $3.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64. Synlogic has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $5.11.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synlogic will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at $5,331,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synlogic by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synlogic by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. 35.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

