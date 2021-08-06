Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock.

SYNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Synthomer from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 538 ($7.03) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Synthomer from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 584.38 ($7.63).

Get Synthomer alerts:

Shares of LON:SYNT traded down GBX 10.50 ($0.14) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 528 ($6.90). 1,454,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,357. Synthomer has a 12 month low of GBX 288.60 ($3.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 564.50 ($7.38). The company has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 750.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 524.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.60. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.