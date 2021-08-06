T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Raised to $148.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised T-Mobile US from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.44.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $141.93 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $107.18 and a one year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.12.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,997,008.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,556,097 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 27,590 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 65,632 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP increased its position in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $176,659,000 after acquiring an additional 460,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after acquiring an additional 130,652 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in T-Mobile US by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

