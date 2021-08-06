T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Raised to $151.00 at Raymond James

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada raised T-Mobile US from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.44.

TMUS stock opened at $141.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $176.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.12. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $107.18 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total value of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,997,008.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,021,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,470 shares of company stock worth $7,556,097 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $34,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

