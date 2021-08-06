T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.21. The stock had a trading volume of 13,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,339. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.58 and a 52-week high of $212.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,424 shares of company stock valued at $6,467,002 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

