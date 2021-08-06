T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 88.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,785 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,688,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,716,000 after acquiring an additional 19,747 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,324,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 826,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,199,000 after buying an additional 139,438 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $212.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.58 and a 1 year high of $212.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.84.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,424 shares of company stock worth $6,467,002. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

