Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Cut to $210.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $213.86.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $156.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $151.00 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.58 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.