Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.63%.

SKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE SKT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.27. 24,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,301,122. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.04. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 390,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,352,000 after buying an additional 12,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

