Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,413,000 after buying an additional 792,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,142,000 after acquiring an additional 446,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,996,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,896,000 after acquiring an additional 102,764 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,464,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,293,000 after purchasing an additional 403,177 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fastenal by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,001,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,036,000 after purchasing an additional 50,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

FAST opened at $55.45 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. Fastenal’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

