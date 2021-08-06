Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,731 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBA. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBA stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.51, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.21.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.1679 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

