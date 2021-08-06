Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TWODF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taylor Wimpey currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of TWODF stock remained flat at $$2.30 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.31. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $2.60.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

