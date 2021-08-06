Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives $43.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

TSHA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

In other news, Director Sean P. Nolan acquired 1,170 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,149.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,149.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 12,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $251,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth about $795,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth about $396,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 117.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth about $248,000. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $17.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,542. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $677.58 million and a P/E ratio of -5.29.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.