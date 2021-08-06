TCW Group Inc. Cuts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,107 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 174,838 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 172.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 41.8% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE ORCL opened at $89.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $249.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $91.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,310,000 shares of company stock worth $339,083,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.