TCW Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,190 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 7,636 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $3,075,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,619 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 228.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 605,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $104,274,000 after acquiring an additional 421,251 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $21,481,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $161.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.57. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.89 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.83) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities cut shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.18.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,458,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $44,574.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,158.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

