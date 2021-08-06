TCW Group Inc. Raises Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,126 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Popular by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,207,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,479,000 after buying an additional 134,439 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Popular by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,923,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,876,000 after buying an additional 231,143 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Popular by 14.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,776,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,272,000 after buying an additional 351,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,248,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,761,000 after buying an additional 81,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter worth about $58,045,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

BPOP opened at $73.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.57. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $83.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BPOP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.