TCW Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,559,000 after buying an additional 202,576 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after buying an additional 19,809 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

ACHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $62.24 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.28.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.