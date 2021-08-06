TCW Group Inc. Sells 3,843 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of nVent Electric worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter worth $537,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in nVent Electric by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $33.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.39. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,301,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVT. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.