TCW Group Inc. Sells 98,504 Shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98,504 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Verso were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Verso during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Verso by 571.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 167,541 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Verso during the 1st quarter valued at about $695,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Verso during the 1st quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Verso by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 45,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,673 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verso stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.06. Verso Co. has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.63 million. Verso had a negative net margin of 20.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Verso Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.15%.

VRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

