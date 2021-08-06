TD Securities Cuts Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Price Target to C$8.00

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective (down previously from C$14.50) on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Shares of CFPUF stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

