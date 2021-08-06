TD Securities Increases Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to C$43.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Finning International from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.81.

Shares of FINGF stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $27.21. The company had a trading volume of 11,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.77. Finning International has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $28.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

