TD Securities Raises Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target to C$235.00

Aug 6th, 2021

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price target upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$230.00 to C$235.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cargojet from $318.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.88.

OTCMKTS CGJTF opened at $142.01 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a one year low of $124.40 and a one year high of $186.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.81.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

