TD Securities Raises Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target to C$235.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price target upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$230.00 to C$235.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cargojet from $318.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.88.

OTCMKTS CGJTF opened at $142.01 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a one year low of $124.40 and a one year high of $186.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.81.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

