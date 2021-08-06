TD Securities Raises Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$52.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cormark upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exchange Income currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.30.

Shares of EIF opened at C$41.35 on Tuesday. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$26.97 and a 12-month high of C$41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.01.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$300.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$288.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 2.8807025 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is currently 204.67%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

