TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,647 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $81,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 620,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,161,000 after purchasing an additional 256,706 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 35,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,336,000 after purchasing an additional 147,196 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 459.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 226,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after purchasing an additional 186,144 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 946.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 671,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,716,000 after purchasing an additional 607,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEL. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.46.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TEL traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.47. The stock had a trading volume of 10,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,370. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $90.88 and a 52 week high of $150.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.64. The firm has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

