TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.650-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80 billion-$3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.72 billion.TE Connectivity also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.470-$6.470 EPS.

TEL traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,009. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $90.88 and a 1 year high of $150.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.92. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.46.

In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,040 shares of company stock valued at $19,321,241 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

