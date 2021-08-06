TE-FOOD Hits Market Capitalization of $19.01 Million (TONE)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last week, TE-FOOD has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. TE-FOOD has a total market capitalization of $19.01 million and approximately $560,813.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00056427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00016459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.30 or 0.00877064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00097016 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00042300 BTC.

TE-FOOD Profile

TONE is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

