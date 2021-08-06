Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in LCI Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

LCII stock opened at $144.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $101.69 and a twelve month high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.99%. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

LCII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sidoti raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.71.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

