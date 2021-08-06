Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,000 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 317.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 394,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after buying an additional 300,366 shares in the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of OGE opened at $34.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.