Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 400 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 326.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 19.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 32.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.46, for a total transaction of $355,124.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,436 shares in the company, valued at $67,312,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,555 shares of company stock valued at $11,680,076. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LFUS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $260.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $287.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

