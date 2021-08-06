Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 4,750 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

NLOK stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.89.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

