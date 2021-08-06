Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,580 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 47,323 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $681,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 1,447.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 328,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ISBC shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.81.

ISBC opened at $14.01 on Friday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

