TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $16.69 price target on shares of TeamViewer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Shares of TeamViewer stock opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. TeamViewer has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $29.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.20.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

