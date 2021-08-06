Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%.

NYSE:TNK traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,611. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $385.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84.

TNK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Friday, May 14th. DNB Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

